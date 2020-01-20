Russian police have opened a probe into the tragedy.
Given the deaths, the Russian parliament might consider a ban on opening hotels or hostels in the basements of residential buildings, lawmaker Oleg Melnichenko said.
“Hostels shouldn’t be open in basements, where all pipelines are located,” Melnichenko said.
Last year the Russian parliament banned opening hostels or hotel rooms in apartments in residential buildings.
