Regional firefighters also said they were searching for an elderly woman and her son who were staying in a prefabricated house in Vilaverd, a small town close to Barcelona.

Authorities said the rainfall caused power cuts that affected some 20,000 people.

Police said some 40 roads in the region where cut off and several rivers burst their banks and flooded nearby streets.

Seven people were killed in floods in Spain in September.

