Snowplows and salt trucks were cleaning the avenues of central Athens in an effort to keep them open to traffic.
Snow is common in Greece’s mountains and in the north of the country, but much rarer in the capital, particularly heavy snow. On balconies and in the streets, some Athenians emerged cautiously outside, snapping photos of the scene.
Parts of Athens experienced electricity cuts from downed power lines that authorities said they were working to restore.
The snowfall in the center of Athens began late Monday and continued through the night.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.