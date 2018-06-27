ATHENS, Greece — Heavy summer rainstorms over the past two days have caused flooding in several parts of Greece, including an area near Athens where flash floods last year caused 24 deaths.

The country’s civil protection agency said Wednesday that the fire brigade responded to 160 calls for help in the area of Mandra and Nea Peramos, southwest of Athens, which were ravaged by the winter floods in 2017.

Fifteen people needed to be evacuated from flooded homes or cars late Tuesday.

The flooding also forced the closure of several roads in the area. The fire brigade said 95 firefighters with 40 vehicles and a boat were helping address the situation.

Flooding problems were also reported in the Halkidiki region of northern Greece, a popular tourist destination, and near Larissa in central Greece.

