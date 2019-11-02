Officials say gusts of more than 80 miles per hour were measured Saturday and that numerous trees had been blown down, blocking some train lines.

Ferry operators say heavy winds are preventing ships from entering or leaving the harbor in Dover, Britain’s main passenger link to continental Europe.

South Western Railways says some of its services could be delayed or cancelled because of the heavy winds.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD