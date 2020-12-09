The surviving crew member was able to give the alert. He has been transported to a hospital in the city of Grenoble, the prefecture said.
Weather conditions were particularly bad, local authorities said.
French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute in a tweet overnight to rescuers who “to save lives, are taking all the risks.” He said the injured victim is “fighting for life.”
An investigation has been opened into the circumstances of the crash.
