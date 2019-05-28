LONDON — Court documents reveal that a woman suspected by British authorities of having ill-gotten wealth spent 600,000 pounds ($760,000) in one day at upmarket department store Harrods and once forked out 30,000 pounds on chocolates.

Zamira Hajiyeva is the first person subject to an Unexplained Wealth Order, which allows British authorities to seize assets from people suspected of corruption or organized crime links.

Investigators say Hajiyeva spent 16 million pounds at Harrods between 2006 and 2016, using 35 credit cards issued by a bank led by her husband.

Court documents released Tuesday detail spending including 5.75 million pounds at jewelers Boucheron and Cartier, 1 million pounds in Harrods’ toy department and 30,000 pounds at chocolatier Godiva.

Hajiyeva has been granted permission to challenge the order at the Court of Appeal.

