Someone set fire to a scooter during an unauthorized concert near the train station, and the flames quickly spread to other vehicles nearby, a police official said. The official was not authorized to be named publicly.
Authorities urged people to avoid the area in eastern Paris while emergency workers fight the fire. Paris police say they have no reports of injuries yet but the situation is still evolving.
Local news reports say the fire started amid tensions around a concert by a Congolese rapper.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.