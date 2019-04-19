This combination of file pictures shows Ukrainian comedian and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky (L) on March 29, 2019, and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko greeting supporters on April14, 2019. (Genya SAVILOV and Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP/Getty Images)

Zoya Troshina plans to vote for a comedian for president on Sunday. She says she wants peace in her country.

“At any price,” she added.

The comedian, 41-year-old Volodymyr Zelensky, is widely considered the front-runner against incumbent Petro Poroshenko in Sunday’s runoff election, possibly making Ukraine the latest nation to cast its future with an untested outsider.

Some polls have even predicted a landslide for the well-known Zelensky, who plays an the incorruptible president of Ukraine on a popular sitcom, “Servant of the People.

Driving Zelensky’s surge is voter disdain for Poroshenko, president since 2014, and widespread fatigue with the war against Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

“Poroshenko — he wants war,” said Troshina, 69, a retired engineer. “His is a party of war.”



People walk past a campaign billboard reading "April 21st. Decisive choice!" and bearing the portraits of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the center of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, on April 15, 2019. (Yuri Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images)

A survey published this week by Rating, a Ukrainian polling firm, showed Zelensky leading Poroshenko 58 percent to 22 percent among those planning to cast a ballot in Sunday’s runoff, with 20 percent undecided.

Other recent polls have shown Zelensky with a similar margin, while Poroshenko’s standing has been dragged down by the war, corruption scandals and a struggling economy.

“I want change,” said actress Yana Kozak, 48, another Zelensky supporter in Zaporizhia, an industrial city that is a few hours’ drive from the front line in eastern Ukraine. “I want the thieves to be punished and the war to be stopped.”

[How a comedian rose to the top of the political heap in Ukraine]

Zelensky has no political experience — other than what has been scripted in his show. Its third season, which began airing last month, includes scenes of an imagined future Ukraine in the aftermath of the Zelensky character’s presidency, a country prosperous and free of corruption.



Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko looks at the empty lectern of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky as he waits for him to attend a debate on Olympiysky Stadium in Kiev on April 14, 2019. Zelensky did not show up. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Zelensky has relied on his TV shows and his Instagram account to reach voters, investing little in traditional advertising and largely avoiding unscripted interactions with journalists.

On Friday evening, Zelensky’s entertainment-driven campaign will reach its apex. In a spectacle originally proposed by Zelensky, he is expected to debate Poroshenko live in front of tens of thousands of spectators at Kiev’s Olympic Stadium.

Moscow annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014 and backed a separatist war that the United Nations says has claimed about 13,000 lives. Zelensky has laid out few details on how he would stop the conflict in the east, other than to say he would not give up territory and was prepared to negotiate directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Poroshenko counters that it is up to the Kremlin to end the war, and that he pursued the right strategy in trying to repel Russia while moving Ukraine closer to the West. Ukrainians obtained the right to enter most of the European Union visa-free under his leadership in 2017.

“What I’m most concerned about is that it wasn’t possible to end the war,” Poroshenko said in a video appeal to voters Thursday. “The key to peace isn’t in our hands.”

But a Zelensky victory could spell a mandate for a different approach to the conflict with neighboring Russia as the Kremlin tries to keep Ukraine within a post-Soviet sphere of influence.

It would also signal that many voters’ dreams of a more progressive state have been dashed five years after Ukraine’s pro-Western revolution, referred to as Maidan after the Kiev square that was its focal point.

“Maidan was about better governance and a different state,” said Balasz Jarabik, a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “Not about war with Russia, not about language.” Zelensky, Jarabik said, “gets it.”

Poroshenko built his campaign around the slogan of “Army! Language! Faith!” — strengthening Ukraine’s army to better resist Russia, promoting the use of the Ukrainian language over Russian, and forming a Ukrainian Orthodox Church independent from Moscow. A victory for anyone but him in the presidential race, Poroshenko said, would mark a victory for Putin.

But analysts say the patriotic message rang hollow as many Ukrainians struggled to make ends meet, while a drumbeat of media reports alleged that members of Poroshenko’s inner circle have been enriching themselves at Ukrainians’ expense. International Monetary Fund data shows Ukraine fell behind Moldova in recent years to become Europe’s poorest country. Ukraine’s $2,963 gross domestic product per capita in 2018 was roughly one-fourth that of Russia and one-fifth that of neighboring Poland.

[Their pension is waiting. But they literally must cross a minefield to get it.]

Zelensky has pledged to listen to people’s economic concerns and signaled a more conciliatory approach to the conflict with Russia — even though he says he would continue building closer ties with the West.

He often speaks Russian in his public appearances, as does his presidential character on TV. He has called for the government to reach out to Ukrainians in the Russian-speaking east in the Russian language and to tread carefully in limiting the language on the airwaves.

“We’ve truly got a large number of people who speak Russian,” Zelensky said in a rare interview this week with a Ukrainian media outlet, RBC Ukraine. “We can’t take their Russian television away.”

Poroshenko has made a last-minute push to paint a Zelensky presidency as a gamble that puts Ukraine’s very existence at risk. “Most important: Don’t lose the country,” his new campaign billboards say.

“I don’t really want to vote for him, but what to do?” said Tetiana Lisova, a programmer in Kiev who said she would reluctantly vote for Poroshenko. “Zelensky is a dark horse, and we don’t know whom he’ll bring with him.”

But polls suggest that many voters are willing to give Zelensky the benefit of the doubt. The comedian’s anti-corruption message — dramatized by his television show — also resonates. Reformers have joined Zelensky’s team, including former finance minister Oleksandr Danylyuk and anti-corruption specialist Ruslan Riaboshapka.

Zelensky’s ambiguous ties to billionaire Ihor Kolomoisky, who controls the TV channel that airs Zelensky's sitcom, leave the candidate open to criticism that he could be swayed by Ukraine’s oligarchs, despite his rhetoric. Both men deny that Kolomoisky is behind Zelensky’s political ambitions.

Artem Romanyukov, an anti-corruption activist in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, said Friday that he was still making up his mind as to whether to vote for Zelensky or not vote at all. He said that even if the allegations that Kolomoisky holds sway over Zelensky prove true, one should keep in mind that Poroshenko — a confectionery magnate — was himself one of Ukraine’s richest men.

“Zelensky is a huge risk,” Romanyukov said. “In the worst-case scenario, we’ll simply replace one oligarch with another. This is bad, but not a catastrophe given the current context.”

Oksana Parafeniuk in Kiev, Ukraine, contributed to this report.

Read more

‘Parallel universe’: the front-runner seeking to be Ukraine’s president plays one on TV

Ukraine tore down its Lenin statues. The hard part is filling the space left behind.

How Mostik the cat became the official mascot for annexed Crimea

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news