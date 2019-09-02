

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a 'We Are Ready' event in England on Monday, but many fear a no-deal Brexit will usher in economic and political turmoil. (Stefan Rousseau/AP)

BRUSSELS – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to send Parliament packing in the crucial weeks leading up to Britain’s October departure from the European Union has left European policymakers and businesses bracing for a chaotic break, as more and more people give up hope that the split will be eased by a transition deal.

Even as Parliament returns Tuesday after its summer recess to attempt to thwart Johnson’s gambit, E.U. authorities in Brussels are considering whether to free up emergency funds that are typically given to countries hit by natural disasters. French customs authorities are drilling how to enforce border checks that haven’t been in place in decades. European citizens living in Britain are fretfully checking to make sure their legal status to work doesn’t disappear overnight.

And European leaders are watching Britain to see if Johnson’s moves are a brilliant effort to pull off Brexit with a transition deal or a strategy doomed to unleash what could be painful economic turmoil. Analysts say a no-deal Brexit would hit Britain especially hard but that other European countries would also suffer from a historic and bitter split along the English Channel.

So far, many Europeans have been bunking down and hardening their positions, determined not to reward what they see as strategies from Johnson that increasingly imperil representative democracy in Britain.

“If the rationale was to scare the E.U. into renegotiation by removing parliament as the final obstacle to No Deal Brexit, the U.K. government has been gravely misled,” the chairman of the German parliament’s foreign affairs committee, Norbert Röttgen, wrote on Twitter. “The executive denying parliament its democratic say at this decisive moment, cannot be rewarded by the E.U.”



Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday issued a rallying cry to lawmakers to back him in securing Brexit deal. (Matt Dunham/AP)

Is Johnson right that he has the European Union running scared?

Many European policymakers have been resigned to Brexit turmoil ever since Johnson ascended to power in July. They remember his 2016 role as a key Brexit advocate ahead of the E.U. referendum, and they held out little hope for a new approach that would make the split any easier.

But some of them also felt that Johnson’s glad-handing approach to politics might make it easier for him to win backing from Parliament than his stiff predecessor, Theresa May.

That flicker of optimism has mostly been extinguished. Johnson met with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the waning days of August, and they left those meetings feeling that he was both truly eager for a deal and unable to come up with one that would meet the red lines set by both sides, according to French and German diplomats who were briefed on the conversations and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal assessments.

[Britain’s Johnson, Corbyn headed for ferocious Brexit showdown when Parliament returns Tuesday]

Neither Macron nor Merkel wants to be left holding the bag for a no-deal Brexit, fearful of the political baggage if Johnson succeeds in pinning them with the blame for a chaotic fallout after a split.

But neither sees much room for maneuver. Neither they nor other E.U. leaders are willing to favor a departing member, Britain, over a faithful ally, Ireland, whose leaders dearly want to avoid a hard border with Northern Ireland – one threat of Brexit. It’s a matter of principle, and one that Johnson seems to be underestimating.

So far, Ireland has shown little willingness to back down.

“We have to be prepared for a no-deal on the 31st of October,” Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told the RTE broadcaster on Monday. “That is increasingly likely, and we need to be prepared for that.”

And even if Britain holds a general election in the weeks ahead of the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline, it may simply put the country on autopilot toward a no-deal departure, rather than help avert it, analysts say.

What will a no-deal Brexit look like for Europe on November 1?

A no-deal Brexit will be chaotic in ways both predictable and impossible to foresee. France has hired an extra 700 customs agents and Belgium and the Netherlands have each hired hundreds more to conduct checks of goods coming from and going to Britain. But ports aren’t physically built to handle the inspections that will be necessary if Britain splits itself off from the bloc, and expectations are widespread that there will be confusion and chaos.

Leaders have tried to calm worries.

“We will always be able to trade with Great Britain,” French Minister of Public Action and Accounts Gérald Darmanin told RTL radio last week. It will simply be “more bureaucratic than if it were Belgium or Spain,” he explained.

[Could Johnson’s ‘no-deal Brexit’ break up the United Kingdom?]

But the sudden new border will be a major challenge. Small and medium-sized businesses will get especially hard-hit, analysts say, since it makes little economic sense for a small company to hire someone to handle the consequences of a no-deal Brexit when it is still unclear whether that will actually happen.

“Smaller businesses who are firefighting many other changes have taken the view that there’s nothing they can do to prepare for Brexit,” said Paul Hardy, the Brexit director at DLA Piper, a law firm. He said that his firm has been urging clients to get ready as best as they can.

Some policies are still up for grabs. The previous British government had said that it would be generous toward E.U. citizens who wanted to travel to Britain for business. Johnson’s allies have suggested they could be far tougher about visas and other bureaucracy, unsettling businesses and raising the possibility of tit-for-tat reprisals from E.U. countries against British nationals.

What is the European Union doing to get ready for a no-deal Brexit?

For nearly a year, E.U. policymakers have been readying emergency regulations that would seek to minimize chaos for the remaining 27 E.U. countries if Britain departs without a deal. They say they are ready.

The measures wouldn’t fully avoid the pain of a British departure. But they would help keep the planes in the air between the European Union and Britain – something that would otherwise be in doubt.

But in a sign that there may be some lingering questions about whether E.U. countries are ready for no-deal confusion, an unusual message popped up last week on an E.U. regulatory website last week: senior officials will soon consider whether to modify emergency relief funding rules to allow E.U countries to tap into disaster aid in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The money is more usually used to deal with floods and earthquakes – not man-made political events.



Demonstrators block a road at Trafalgar Square in London during a protest against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament later this month. (Luke Macgregor/Bloomberg)

So is the European Union ready?

It depends whom you ask.

“Honestly, how can you prepare for this as a small company? You hire someone to do this and if there’s a deal you lay them off?” asked Guntram Wolff, the director of Bruegel, a Brussels-based economy-focused think tank.

Many E.U. policymakers say they are ready and bracing.

But one former British ambassador to the European Union, Ivan Rogers, wrote in an essay published Monday in the Spectator that both sides were missing the point.

The chaos unleashed by a no-deal Brexit on November 1 will just be the beginning, wrote Rogers, who was the senior British diplomat in Brussels at the time of the Brexit referendum. The ill will created by a breakdown of the negotiations could seriously harm relations for year to come, he said.

“We should be thinking 10 to 20 years ahead, not 10 weeks,” Rogers wrote.

“The reality of ‘no deal’ is that it would leave all the most intractable issues about our future relationship with the E.U. unresolved, and leave it unclear whether there would even be a subsequent process to resolve them. It would, in other words, be just the start, not the end.”

Quentin Ariès in Brussels contributed to this report.

