Stockholm police chief Erik Widstrand said it was “one of the most powerful we have had in the region.” He added that terror was not suspected and no one has been arrested.

Sweden has in recent years seen explosions and shootings linked to feuding gangs, and Monday’s episode could be linked to that.

Widstrand said forensics were working on establishing what kind of explosives were used.

Several residents told Swedish media that they were awakened by a loud explosion.