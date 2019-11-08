It said Croatia’s “unlawful and violent summary returns of asylum seekers and migrants should disqualify it from joining the Schengen Area” and that the Commission’s actions “sends the message that serious human rights abuses are no obstacle to Schengen accession.”

There was no immediate reaction from Croatia to the report. Croatian officials have repeatedly denied accusations of abuse from migrants and human rights groups.

