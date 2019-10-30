The migrant spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity, fearing for his safety. They walked about 90 minutes through the city of Tripoli, according to Tarik Lamloum, a Libyan activist.
The U.N. refugee agency says the facility is already overcrowded, with about half the 800 people inside arriving informally, including many from another detention center that was hit last summer by an airstrike.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD