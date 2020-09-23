Dozens of men, women and children picked up by border control vessels were seen arriving in Dover harbor on the southern English coast, and many had to line up before they were allowed to disembark because of the large number of arrivals.
Bella Sankey, director of humanitarian charity Detention Action, said it has been the busiest month for the crossings on record. She added that British Home Secretary Priti Patel’s pledge to make Channel crossings “unviable” now “lies in tatters.”
Dan O’Mahoney, the government’s newly-appointed Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, met with the French ambassador on Tuesday to discuss the crisis.
Migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to reach Britain, either stowed in trucks or on ferries. Many appear to have turned to small boats organized by smugglers during the coronavirus pandemic because virus restrictions have reduced traffic between France and Britain.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.