Prosecutors believe Gyarfas paid intermediaries to arrange the killing because of personal and business conflicts with Fenyo. Gyarfas rejected a plea deal that would have included 12 years in prison.
A Slovak man, Josef Rohac, was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 for the murder. Fenyo was gunned down on Feb. 11, 1998, while sitting in his car at a Budapest traffic light.
The trial is scheduled to continue in February.
