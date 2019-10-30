Szijjarto said that such comments were “laughable insults on part of our Western friends.”

Hungary says that changes to Ukrainian education and language laws curtail minority rights and Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government is also at odds with Ukraine because it rejects allowing ethnic Hungarians there to hold dual citizenship.

Szijjarto’s comments came before a visit to Budapest later Wednesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

