The contention for Poland and Hungary is a clause that links the funds to upholding the “rule of law” — judicial and political norms that underpin democracies — at a time when both are being censured by Brussels for letting it slide.

The deadlock could hold up funds at a critical time. European economies sorely need the aid after months of lockdowns and closures.

But there is more at stake than delays to the $900 billion in emergency funds and a $1.3 trillion seven-year budget.

The outcome could have long-lasting consequences for the future of the European Union, engineered as a border-busting alliance of democracies that has struggled to deal with the question of what to do when member states stray from the shared values required to join.

Any compromise on the side of Brussels and Berlin could be seen as a message that such bullying tactics can succeed. But if Hungary and Poland are too harshly shunted aside, it could crack the foundations of a union already shaken by Brexit.

“It’s a fight for the soul of the E.U.,” said Heather Grabbe, director of the Open Society European Policy Institute.

The confrontation between Hungary and Poland and the rest of the European Union has been brewing for years. Both governments have taken step after step to weaken the independence of the judiciary, undermine political opponents and entrench their own power and views, which include laws aimed at blocking refugees and erosion of press freedoms.

E.U. money has helped fuel the takeover of the systems in both countries — with Poland the biggest net recipient of E.U. funding in recent years and Hungary not far behind.

Cash from Brussels in both countries has been used to reward favored political allies with construction contracts, agricultural subsidies and a host of other initiatives. The river of money has flowed even as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Polish leaders have taken increasingly critical stances against Brussels at home.

Leaders elsewhere in Europe are under domestic pressure to take a tougher line, as their taxpayers question why their money is being used to prop up increasingly undemocratic governments.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told his parliament last month that the “nuclear option” would be to forge ahead with the budget and emergency package with just 25 member states — excluding Hungary and Poland from the funds. That would be a direct hit on one of the European Union’s bedrock principles of decision by consensus.

The threat to cut out the two countries — at least from the emergency funds — has been echoed by officials in Brussels.

But that would be damaging for all involved, said Michal Baranowski, the head of the German Marshall Fund’s Warsaw office.

“It’s a very high-stakes game for the European Union as a project, especially as all this is happening we are still negotiating the final status of Britain after Brexit,” he said.

In recent weeks, threats to exclude Hungary and Poland have reignited their domestic debates over leaving the union.

“I think this would give centrifugal forces in the E.U. new energy,” he said.

Poland was set to be one of the biggest beneficiaries from the E.U. emergency funding, and the government is facing a backlash at home, where support for the E.U. generally is high.

But the Polish leadership has backed itself into a tight corner, putting the ruling coalition at risk. The country’s hard-line justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, is threatening to withdraw his party’s support from the government if it backs down.

“The government walked itself onto a ledge basically and will need to find a way to walk down, but will need some help,” said Baranowski.

There were indications Poland might be wavering. Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin indicated, after talks in Brussels, that Warsaw might drop its veto if some clarifications were added to the clause. Analysts say those could include an explanatory paragraph saying that the clause is not intended to leverage laws over issues such as same-sex marriage — which is not something the rule-of-law pledge was designed for anyway, but something state media in both countries have used to whipped up fears.

Piotr Buras, head of the Warsaw office of the European Council on Foreign Relations, said he would guess that a compromise being struck as “60-40,” but it depends what the E.U. presidency will offer.

“In Warsaw, they’ve realized it’s getting dangerous for Poland,” he said.

There is a growing readiness among the European states to cut out Poland and Hungary from the recovery fund, he said: “They are fed up.”

What will be crucial is whether Poland and Hungary can sell any potential compromise at home. Some analysts argue that it is time for Europe to address the issue head on.

“The E.U. has been very slow to act on these violations of the rule of law, now it’s reached crisis,” said Grabbe. “This is the moment when they’ve got to start taking this really seriously.”

“This depends hugely on Merkel,” she added. “Is she prepared to face down Orban?”

The crisis comes as Merkel is at the helm of the E.U. presidency, in her last of more than 15 years as German chancellor.

An immediate compromise to release budget funds could signal weakness, and Merkel has to strike a delicate balance in forging a deal so as not to be seen as bending to blackmail.

“It would be a very bad political signal, that if you are brutal at the E.U. level, you can achieve what you want,” said Buras.