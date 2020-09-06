The statue of the 41st U.S. president is being created by Hungarian sculptor Istvan Mate, whose larger-than-life statue of former President Ronald Reagan was unveiled in Liberty Square in June 2011.
“It is fitting that the statue will be located close to that of U.S. President Ronald Reagan in Budapest, which will symbolize the joint fight of these two leaders to defeat, in President Reagan’s words, the ‘evil empire,’” the officials’ statement added.
Liberty Square is surrounded by several key institutions, including the National Bank of Hungary, the U.S. Embassy and a huge building which housed Hungary first stock exchange during the first half of the 20th century.
