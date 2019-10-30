Analysts see Orban as Putin’s closest ally in the European Union. Hungary has long advocated for the end of sanctions against Russia for actions in Ukraine, saying they hurt the Hungarian economy.
Orban also said it was a priority to join the TurkStream gas pipeline, to run through Turkey, Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary, to increase supply routes to Hungary for Russian gas.
