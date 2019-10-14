Newly elected Mayor of Budapest Gergely Karacson speaks during the parties' event after the nationwide local elections in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 13, 2019. (Zoltan Balogh/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

As results of local elections were finalized, Hungarians were coming around to the idea on Monday that their longtime populist leader Viktor Orban may not be as invincible as he has long seemed.

Initial results show a clear win for the opposition in the mayor’s race in the capital Budapest and other victories over the ruling party in at least 10 of the country’s biggest 23 cities.

With 98 percent of ballot papers counted from Sunday’s elections, Gergely Karácsony of the opposition had secured 51 percent of the vote, compared to 44 percent for the candidate from Orban’s Fidesz party.

The new opposition mayor pledged to build a transparent, green and reputable city, comparing the race to the Istanbul elections in March, where the ruling party also suffered a humiliating loss.

It is a major blow to Orban, the country’s four-term prime minister who has helped foster a new era of autocracy in the country. He has crushed the independent press and brought under control supposedly independent branches of the government.

Outgoing Mayor of Budapest and candidate of the governing Fidesz-KDNP party Istvan Tarlos (C) speaks during the governing Fidesz-KDNP party's event after the nationwide local elections in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 13, 2019. From left Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (C-L) is seen. Istvan Tarlos, Budapest, Hungary. (Szilard Koszticsak/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

“It can be considered a turning point in Hungarian politics,” said Andras Biro-Nagy. “In the last nine years Fidesz seemed to be invincible, as Orban and his party won all nationwide elections. I think this might be the first crack in the system built by Orban.”

The win came after close, unprecedented cooperation between opposition parties from across the political spectrum, which jointly fielded candidates in many cities. In many places, just one candidate stood against Fidesz, consolidating the opposition vote.

The strategy is seen as a test case for the next general election in 2022, and other opposition parties in Europe are likely to be watching with interest. In Poland, where the populist Law and Justice party looked to have won a new four-year term after parliamentary elections on Sunday, the opposition was weak and fractured.

In Hungary, Orban’s party is also embroiled in a sex scandal, despite its efforts to position itself as a defender of conservative Christian family values. A prominent Fidesz Mayor Zsolt Borkai refused to step down after footage show the married father of two participating in a cocaine-fueled orgy on a yacht.

“I think in many battleground cities this was the decisive factor in the last few days, and maybe in Budapest also,” said Biro-Nagy.

Speaking after the opposition victory in Budapest, Orban said he would “take note” of the result. “All we can say is that we are ready to cooperate in the interests of the people living in the country and in Budapest,” he said.

