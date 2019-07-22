VIENNA — The International Atomic Energy Agency says it is announcing with regret the death of Director General Yukiya Amano.

The Secretariat did not say how Amano, who was 72, died. It said he was planning to write soon to the Board of Governors announcing his decision to step down. In that letter he praised the agency for delivering “concrete results to achieve the objective of ‘Atoms for Peace and Development’ plan.”

He added that he was “very proud of our achievements and grateful” to member states and agency staff.

The IAEA flag will be lowered to half-mast.

