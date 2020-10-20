She added: “Well, this is Iceland.”
The Icelandic Met Office has warned residents in western Iceland more quakes could follow. Scientists have not noted increased volcanic activity in the region, as is often the case with seismic activity in Iceland.
Volcanic Iceland is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, though most quakes are small and do little damage.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.