The denomination’s world headquarters in the United States said Tuesday that a Russian court ordered Christensen to pay a 400,000-ruble fine ($5,700) in place of serving out the rest of his sentence. The Jehovah’s Witnesses say 353 adherents are facing criminal cases in Russia, 34 are imprisoned and 24 are under house arrest.
“It is unconscionable, after Dennis’ harrowing experiences in prison, that he should have to pay a fine,” denomination spokesman Jarrod Lopes said in a statement. “Today’s ruling also does not erase the fact that Dennis, a peaceful Christian believer, still has to bear the unjust stigma of being convicted as an extremist,”
