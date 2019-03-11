LONDON — Almost three years ago, Britain voted to leave the European Union. This is the week when the people may learn if their nation will depart on schedule — or whether there will be more uncertainty, division and delay.

Most bets are that Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal deal will face another rejection by Parliament, that lawmakers will dismiss the idea of leaving without a deal and will instead vote to postpone Brexit by a few months.

Government ministers conceded midday Monday that there had been no breakthrough in talks with European leaders over how to make the deal negotiated over the course of two years into a document that could be greeted with any enthusiasm in the British Parliament.

E.U. diplomats in Brussels told reporters they were frustrated that talks had gone “nowhere” over the weekend.

But May continued to press for adjustments that might induce hardline Brexiteers in her own Conservative Party to back the deal and allow Britain to leave as planned on March 29. She spoke by phone with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker before flying to Strasbourg to meet with E.U. leaders.

The deal in question is only about the terms of departure and does not get into what the future relationship between Britain and the E.U. will look like. It sets out the $50-billion divorce settlement that Britain will pay; it allows for a two-year transition period, when things will remain essentially as they are now, in terms of trade, migration, security and travel; and it seeks a guarantee to preserve the free and open border on the island of Ireland.

It is that guarantee — the so-called Irish backstop — that is at the heart of the impasse. Many British lawmakers fear that the way it is written now, it will tie Britain to European rules and regulations over customs and trade forever.

May is facing a rebellious, assertive Parliament, whose members are straining to take control of Brexit from the government.

If Parliament rejects May’s deal on Tuesday, lawmakers are supposed to vote Wednesday on whether to allow Britain to leave the E.U. without a deal, a scenario that many hardline Brexiteers embrace, but others warn could send shockwaves through the British and European economies.

If the lawmakers decide they still want to try for a managed withdrawal, they’re expected on Thursday to vote on whether they want to postpone Brexit. Delaying Britain’s departure would require permission from E.U. leaders. May earlier said that if such a delay were necessary, it would only be granted once, and that it shouldn’t go beyond the end of June.

Anti-Brexit lawmakers hope that if Britain’s departure is delayed, momentum will build in Parliament to call for a second referendum, a do-over, to ask voters whether they really want to leave.

While the opposition Labour Party has endorsed a second referendum, many lawmakers in all parties are wary.

As May scrambled on Monday, her opponents circled.

“The prime minister cannot keep dodging scrutiny after failing to get changes to her overwhelmingly rejected deal,” said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. “Theresa May must come to Parliament this afternoon and face up to the mess her government has made of the Brexit negotiations.”

Charles Grant, director of the Centre for European Reform, said the outcome of this week’s votes could play into May’s political future. “Can she remain as prime minister if Parliament is taking control and guiding the Brexit process? It’s not entirely clear.”

Lawmakers have also been speculating about how long May would remain in Downing Street if the votes this week don’t go her way.

Conservative lawmaker Nicky Morgan told the BBC that May’s position would become “less tenable as Parliament changes the government’s Brexit policy.”

George Freeman, a Conservative lawmaker, told the broadcaster that his party shouldn’t change leaders — at the moment. “A panicked change of leader, now, I think will solve nothing… vote for the deal, and then we can change,” he said.

Michael Birnbaum in Brussels contributed to this report.

