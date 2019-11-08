Citing Russia’s actions in Ukraine and China’s crackdown on dissidents, he says “we must recognize that free nations are in a competition of values with unfree nations.”

He says that’s why the U.S. has opposed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, raised pressure on Iran, warned of Chinese 5G network developments and urged NATO countries to increase spending.

He says: “If we don’t lead, who will?”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD