The prospect was not impossible: A tactical voting operation has sought to unseat Johnson on his own turf, rallying forces behind Ali Milani, the 25-year-old local Labour party candidate.

AD

“This could be the very first time we unseat a sitting prime minister,” Milani told The Washington Post as he campaigned last month. “Right here, we have the power to stop Boris Johnson.”

AD

On Thursday morning, Alan Lomax, a 66-year-old Labour campaigner, praised the campaign Milani has run, which he said has shied away from demonizing Johnson. “There’s plenty to criticize about Boris Johnson. I wasn’t sure at first that this was the right thing to do — because Boris Johnson is so toxic to so many people.”

“I was struck from the very outset about how — what’s the right word? — ethical [Milani] was,” he said.

Although the seat has been safely Conservative for some time, Johnson’s lead has diminished in recent years. In 2017, during Britain’s last general election, he won Uxbridge and South Ruislip by a small margin of just over 5,000 votes.

AD

The prime minister also does not live in the area — a fact that many here pointed out as they stood in line to cast their ballots Thursday morning. And neither did he return to the community to vote, in keeping with traditions of previous prime ministers.

AD

In the 2010 general election, for instance, Gordon Brown traveled all the way to Scotland to vote in his home constituency of North Queensferry. In 2017, Theresa May voted in her home constituency of Maidenhead outside London.

On Thursday, Johnson voted in the constituency of Cities of London and Westminster, where the conservatives were fending off a challenge from Chuka Umunna, who defected from the Labour party this year.

AD

“He doesn’t live here — he doesn’t live here at all,” said Mark, 48, who declined to give his last name because he said he was a British government employee.

“The conservatives have destroyed the country over the past 10 years,” he added, noting that his vote was largely a rejection of the austerity measures the party had imposed. The fact that there was another general election at all was further evidence of what he described as the chaos of a Conservative government.

AD

“I think it’s funny that you only get one vote on Brexit, but this is the third general election in five years,” he said.

Rebecca Hawkins, 21, a student, said she was voting for Labour to protect Britain’s National Health Service. “The NHS is really important to me. Without rumors going around about Boris and selling it, I just couldn’t risk it.”

AD

Not everyone in Uxbridge was voting Labour, even if they shared the desire to oust Johnson.

Alan Murdoch, a 65-year-old retiree, was standing outside in the rain at an Uxbridge polling place with his wife. He said they both voted for Liberal Democrats, which they had never done before.

“We both want to stay in the E.U. and we don’t normally vote Lib Dem. We normally vote Labour. But I think they’ve gone too far to the left. John McDonald controls the party, and the leader is a puppet of the left.”

AD

He also cited concerns over allegations of anti-Semitism in the Labour party of Jeremy Corbyn, an issue the Labour leader has struggled to address. “It’s an absolute disgrace that they haven’t been able to work it out,” he said.

AD

But Murdoch also said he hoped Johnson lost his seat.

“I think he’s an absolute buffoon. Everyone says he’s educated but he’s a buffoon and a liar and runs away from everything — that’s why he won’t be getting our vote.”

Anne Baxter, 60, a homemaker in Uxbridge, voted Green in protest.

“I don’t want Labour or the Conservatives in, and what’s going on with the environment should be taken be up by somebody,” she said.