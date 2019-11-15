“Not just any broadband, but the very fastest,” Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn promised Friday. “Full-fiber broadband to every home, in every part of our country, for free.”

He was referring to the kind of blazingly fast broadband that allows a high-definition movie to be downloaded in less than a minute.

Corbyn pitched his plan as one that will make Britain more fair and more competitive, asserting that only 10 percent of the country has access to full-fiber broadband, compared to 98 percent in South Korea.

Corbyn added, “And once it’s up and running, instead of you forking out for your monthly bill, we’ll tax the giant corporations fairly — the Facebooks and the Googles — to cover the running costs.”

He also said the transformation would take 10 years.

Labour’s gambit was immediately criticized by for-profit Internet providers — and Labour’s rivals in the Conservative Party — as needless, cumbersome and prohibitively expensive.

With a month of campaigning to go before the Dec. 12 elections, the dueling parties appear to be trying to woo voters with big-ticket holiday gift items.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not only promising to “get Brexit done,” but to support Britain’s “left-behind” towns, especially in the north and Midlands, where his party hope to snatch up disgruntled Labour voters.

In the 2017 general election, the Conservative Party blasted Labour’s promises, saying that there was no “magic money tree.” But both parties now seem to have found it.

The Conservatives have promised more spending on public services and infrastructure projects. They say they will pour money into the National Health Service, improve roads and bus services, and put 20,000 extra police officers on the streets. (Labour points out that since the Conservatives came into power in 2010, the number of police officers has dropped by more than 20,000.)

The Conservatives also say they will cut taxes for smaller pubs and mom-and-pop shops.

Labour is promising nothing short of a self-described “radical transformation” of the British economy, with plans not only to provide “the gold standard” of broadband,” but to take over Britain’s for-profit railways, postal service, water companies and energy providers. Labour is also vowing to usher in its own version of a Green New Deal, which would accelerate renewable energy and phase out fossil fuels.

Johnson on Friday called Labour’s broadband plank “some crackpot scheme that would involve many, many billions of taxpayers’ money nationalizing a British business.”

To provide free broadband, a Labour government would nationalize a division of for-profit phone and Internet provider BT, formerly British Telecom, the largest player in the sector.

In its calculations, Labour estimates it will cost $25 billion to nationalize and build out the broadband system, plus another $300 million annually to run it.

For-profit providers countered that Labour’s plan would not cost $25 billion but $100 billion.

On news of Labour’s plans to nationalize the service, shares of BT fell 4 percent. But the stock quickly rebounded — in part because analysts concluded that the takeover would never happen.

In addition to nationalizing the broadband division of BT, called Openreach, another Labour official said it was possible that a Labour government might also take control of the smaller players, including Virgin Media, Sky and Talk Talk.

