First up: “Both of you say Brexit will be resolved in the next few months. But there have been so many broken promises. Can you assure me we won’t be talking about it forever?”

Johnson promised he had a Brexit deal ready to pop into the oven, heat and serve.

Corbyn said it was “nonsense” to say that Johnson would sort out Brexit by January. He said a trade deal with the United States would take seven years.

Later in the one-hour debate, another voter asked: “How can we trust you?”

The question got a round of applause.

The questioner continued, “The debate has become toxic, with an appalling level of lies. How can we trust you to bring this country together?”

Johnson answered that the problem was that Parliament has blocked Brexit. The way to restore trust is to get Brexit done, he said.

Moderator Julia Etchingham asked, “Does the truth matter in this election?”

Johnson replied, “I think it does.”

The audience laughed.

During the debate, the Conservative party rebranded its Twitter account to read “FactCheckUK” and then proceeded to tweet out messages such as: “@BorisJohnson is the clear winner in tonight’s LeadersDebate.”

Full Fact, an actual fact-checking outlet, tweeted that the move was “inappropriate and misleading” and advised its followers “not mistake it for an independent fact checking service.”

Etchingham pressed Johnson on his violated pledge to deliver Brexit by Halloween. “You promised 40 times that we would be out of the E.U. on October 31,” she said. “One of your staff once said you had betrayed everyone who worked with you.”

She then turned to Corbyn, asking him: “Can you take responsibility for anti-Semitism in your party?”

The Labour Party has been dogged by accusations of anti-Semitism for years, and a BBC documentary that aired over the summer accused the party leadership of undermining efforts to address it.

Corbyn called anti-Semitism a “scourge” and said his party had worked hard to root it out.

Johnson said he would get Brexit done — and challenged Corbyn again on his position on exiting the European Union. Corbyn said he would quickly negotiate a new softer Brexit deal with the E.U. and then take it to the public in a second referendum.

The moderator asked, “Will you promise to improve the nature of debate if you become prime minister?’

After a bit of goading, the two awkwardly shook hands.

Toward the end of the debate, the two candidates were peppered by some rapid-fire questions, begging for short answers.

“Leaving politics aside,” Etchingham asked, what they would get each other for Christmas?

Corbyn said he’d give Johnson a copy of Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carrol,” so he could reflect on Scrooge.

Johnson said he’d given Corbyn a copy of his Brexit deal.

Both leaders were asked whether the monarchy was “fit for purpose,” a Britishism for something well-suited for its designated role.

Corbyn, who in the past has expressed republican beliefs, said that it needs “a bit of” improvement, triggering laughter from the audience.

Johnson said “the institution of the monarchy” was “beyond reproach,” which prompted many users on social media to tweet his comments alongside pictures of Prince Andrew, the queens’ second son, who has dominated headlines following a disastrous BBC interview in which he defended his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and was roundly panned for not expressing concern for the victims.

Asked about Andrew specifically, both Johnson and Corbyn avoided comment. Corbyn said the focus — and Johnson agreed — should be on the victims of Epstein, the disgraced financier who committed suicide in August awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Corbyn is trailing overall in a cross-sample of recent opinion surveys and, given that he didn’t break through during the debate, he will hope to generate more excitement on Thursday with his party’s manifesto launch.

There are three more one-on-one debates scheduled, as well as others involving second-tier parties. The Liberal Democrats and Scottish National party lost a court bid to be included in the debates with Johnson and Corbyn.

