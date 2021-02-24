A court in the German town of Koblenz on Wednesday found Gharib guilty for arresting at least 30 opposition activists after anti-government demonstrations began in 2011. The court said that Gharib sent the protesters to an intelligence center where he knew they would be subjected to torture.

Today’s decision is historic: it is the first court case in the world over state-sponsored torture under Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government. Since the trial began last April, there have been testimonies from torture victims and witnesses, including a guard from the al-Khatib detention center, also known as Branch 251. More than a dozen Syrian men and women took the stand.

In his closing arguments last week, Gharib’s defense lawyer began by reading a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr., saying he had a dream that humanity had learned from the crimes in history, according to the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights’ account of the trial. The lawyer emphasized that Gharib helped as a witness against the other defendant, Raslan, and his behavior after his alleged crimes showed remorse: he had defected from Syria and apologized to the victims in a letter.

He also said that Gharib had to follow his superiors’ orders.

As his defense attorney spoke, Gharib wept before saying he had nothing to add.

Although some were quick to criticize what was perceived as a relatively-short sentence, the decision still offers Syrian victims a new kind of hope: sometimes, justice prevails.

The trials do not concern just the one man, they are about the whole system led by Assad, said Wafa Mustafa, a Berlin-based Syrian activist who campaigns on freeing detainees in Syria.

“I believe that this is just one step on a long and hard road to achieving any justice for Syria and its children. My most important hope and my most important message is that this is a chance for the whole world … to do more than just talk. This is a chance to save all the detainees who we can still save.”

The trial “shows that it’s possible with drive and perseverance and determined prosecutors for victims to have their day in court,” said Balkees Jarrah, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch.