Shortly after arriving in Ireland on Wednesday, President Trump told Prime Minister Leo Varadkar that the tortured Brexit process is “going to be just fine,” predicting that the Irish would not suffer even under a no-deal exit from the European Union.

“Ireland’s going to be in good shape,” he said during a meeting with Varadkar at the airport in Shannon, Ireland, a location that allowed him access to his golf resort nearby. “I don’t think the border’s going to be a problem at all.”

Answering questions from reporters, Trump appeared to downplay one of the most contentious issues in the Brexit negotiations, where the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland has been a constant sticking point. Trump compared the Irish border, where politicians have been resisting a so-called hard border, to the U.S. southern border, where the president has pledged to build a wall of steel.

“It will all work out very well, also for you, with your wall, your border,” he said. “We have a border situation in the United States and you have one over here.”

Trump said the two men planned to discuss a range of topics, including Brexit, immigration, trade and cybersecurity concerns about Chinese telecom firm Huawei.

But the president also had to combat the notion that his visit to Ireland was little more than a promotional opportunity for his golf club at Doonbeg.

One Irish journalist asked Trump directly if his trip was primarily for commercial purposes.

“No, this trip is really about great relationships that we have with the U.K.,” he said. “I really wanted to do this stop in Ireland. It was really important to me, because of the relationship I have with the people, and with your prime minister.”

It was the latest stop on Trump’s trip to Europe, following a British state visit that included meeting with Queen Elizabeth II and dining with members of the royal family. Earlier Wednesday, Trump joined British royalty and leaders from around the world in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings and honor the men and women who participated in what is still the largest naval, air and land operation in history.

