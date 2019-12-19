With a broad majority in Parliament, Johnson has vowed not only to “get Brexit done,” but to “transform” Britain and get the country’s “mojo back.”

But unanswered, even after a six-week campaign, is how the prime minister will govern, and which vision of the future will he chase after Britain leaves the European Union next month.

Will the former newspaper columnist and London mayor seek to turn Britain into the Conservative dream of “Singapore on the Thames,” as Johnson’s libertarian allies want it, a country more like the freewheeling United States and less like rule-bound Germany or France, with fewer regulations, lower taxes and less government — a global trading nation open to the world, but with diminished worker protections and a smaller safety net for the left-behinds at home?

Or will Johnson, himself a new kind of Tory populist, pursue a new kind of Tory nanny state — with large outlays of borrowed cash to transform overcrowded schools and the overburdened National Health Service (NHS), whose hospital emergency rooms are hobbled by hours-long waiting lines, with sick children forced to lay on the floor?

No one can agree on what Johnson’s core beliefs are, beyond a relentless drive and self-regard, hidden behind an impersonation of a brilliant but bumbling after-dinner speaker (a performance he does hundreds of times).

In the days after the election, Johnson has styled himself the leader of a “people’s government.” It is hard to tell at this point what that means — but that doesn’t mean it is an empty slogan, either.

In a first diktat to his Cabinet, Johnson banned ministers from attending the World Economic Forum in Davos next month — and said there would be no champagne hobnobbing while “the people’s business” needed doing.

Tim Bale, a professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London, said Johnson had “an enormous opportunity here, in much the same way that Tony Blair had the opportunity in 1997, to colonize what is the effectively center ground and push Labour out of it — if he is willing to spend some money.”

Bale said that Johnson “could do that, or he could revert to type,” meaning hewing to the traditional Tory program of lower taxes and less spending.

He noted that many of Johnson’s predecessors — Margaret Thatcher, David Cameron, Theresa May — all promised in their own way to heal the nation and help those who were barely managing. “But in the end,” Bale said, Conservatives, “don’t want to spend too much money, they don’t want to raise taxes too high, they don’t want to regulate the economy, etc. etc., and actually nothing much happens, so don’t hold your breath.”

But this election may have changed the dynamics. Johnson and his Conservatives pulled off a minor miracle last week by taking seats across the north and Midlands of England, in struggling, postindustrial, working-class towns that have voted for the rival Labour Party for generations.

The prime minister said his government will “repay the trust” these tentative supporters extended.

Since his victory, Johnson has repeated his promise “of leveling up” spending in the north, and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Queen’s Speech, which the monarch delivers but is written by Johnson’s ministers, contained a long list of more than 30 proposed bills. Most involved increased spending on public services.

After a quick Brexit in January, the new government said it would launch intense months of negotiations to secure a free-trade agreement with Europe by December 2020 — with no extensions.

“We have a precooked Brexit meal ready to pop in the microwave — and we will bring it before Parliament this week,” Johnson said, referring not to the eventual trade deal, but the withdrawal agreement that gets Britain out of Europe in six weeks.

With Brexit sorted, and the E.U. guarantee of “freedom of movement” ended, Johnson wants to overhaul the country’s immigration laws, introducing a new “Australian-style points system, so we can attract the brightest and best from across the world.”

No longer would a fellow European from Bulgaria, Italy or Spain be able to take a bus or a plane to London and look for a job. In the future, newcomers will have to have jobs and visas for long-term stays.

Johnson, though, conceded a need for a new fast-track visa program to attract health aides, nurses and doctors from around the world — an acknowledgment that Britain doesn’t produce enough of its own.

Johnson said the government will also seek longer prison terms for terrorists, and “swift justice” for those charged with knife crimes. He want to put 20,000 more police on the street — which would not quite cover the officers who were let go during the last decade of Conservative government “austerity” budgets.

“This is a radical Queen’s Speech,” Johnson declared. “It will take us out of the E.U., overhaul our immigration system, and will enshrine in law record investment for the NHS.”

To some degree, Johnson’s approach will be shaped by his chief opponent, the new leader of the Labour Party, who has yet-to-be selected following that party's dismal performance in last week's election.

Jeremy Corbyn, the party’s far-left leader, said he will be stepping down and the race to succeed him is on. Will the new leader embrace Corbyn’s socialist agenda of nationalizing rail, mail, water and electric grids, and guaranteeing a four-day workweek and free university tuition? Or will Labour tack back to the middle? This will influence how Johnson governs.

In Parliament on Thursday, Corbyn said that the government had tried to “mimic some of the priorities and, interestingly, much of the language of Labour policy but without the substance.”

He added: “They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, even when it’s a very pale imitation, but I fear those swayed by the prime minister’s promises will be sorely disappointed.”

Johnson’s commanding majority will means that in some ways British politics will return to normal. And in normal times, lawmakers in Parliament don’t throw their weight around. Normally, majority governments generally do what they want.

Anand Menon, professor of European Politics at King's College London, said that despite the Conservatives’ focus on Brexit during the election campaign, it was surprising how little was known about what the Conservatives want for Brexit — meaning do they seek close alignment with Europe to continue the frictionless trade regime built over the last 40 years? Or do they want to go it more alone — to lower restrictions on how beef or chicken is treated — perhaps to seek a better deal with the United States, whose food standards are seen as beneath those of Europe?

“We just had a so-called Brexit election, and yet we aren’t entirely certain what kind of Brexit this prime minister wants to deliver,” Menon said.

Some conclude that with such a big majority, Johnson can “unleash” his inner, moderate, liberal, pro-European side. Others reason he can uncage his inner euroskeptic, who spent thousands of newspaper column inches belittling Brussels petty bureaucrats.

“It’s clear he can do what he wants,” said Menon. “But what we don’t know it is what he wants.”

Jill Rutter, senior research fellow at The UK in a Changing Europe, said that many will be watching to see if he continues to govern as mostly a one-man-show, or whether he involves a core team of people around him.

“Will he assemble a top team that has any influence at all? At the moment, he is all-powerful in Downing Street.” She said the phrase “‘Cabinet of muppets’ is possibly unfair, but actually this is not a Cabinet of equals. There are no challengers to Johnson. He is in control.”