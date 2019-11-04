The Barcelona-based court found that because the victim had drunk alcohol and smoked marijuana, the men were able to have sex without the use of violence or intimidation — required under Spanish law for the crime to qualify as rape.
The case has similarities with a 2016 gang rape that sparked massive protests before the Supreme Court extended the prison terms from nine to 15 years.
