Eight people were killed and 16 injured in the Jan. 2 accident on a bridge during strong winds. The victims were all on the passenger train. It was Denmark’s deadliest train accident in 30 years.

The freight train was transporting semi-trailers filled with empty beer and soft drink crates when it smashed into the high-speed passenger train and ripped open its left side.

In March, the AIB said in a preliminary report that the accident “very likely” happened because the a semi-trailer wasn’t properly secured and that strong winds played a decisive role in knocking it off.

No one has been charged over the accident, but a criminal investigation could be opened now that the investigation board has reached its conclusion.

