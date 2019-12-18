Police said the suspect was believed to be the baby’s mother.
The mayor of the Kalamata, where the baby was found, told state-run ERT television the dumpster was about three meters (nearly 10 feet) deep. Mayor Thanassis Vassilopoulos, said the baby “was very lucky in its misfortune,” because the local garbage truck -- which crushes the trash placed inside it -- had been delayed on its route Wednesday morning.
During the delay, a woman who was feeding neighborhood cats nearby heard the baby’s crying and called police, who jumped into the dumpster to retrieve the infant.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.