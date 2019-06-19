The Dutch-led investigation into the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine in 2014 named four suspects on Wednesday — three Russian nationals and a Ukrainian.

The suspects included Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, who was a leader of Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine at the time of the crash, which killed 298 people. Another suspect, Sergey Dubinskiy, was an employee of Russia’s GRU intelligence agency, Dutch chief prosecutor Fred Westerbeke said.

“Their acts led to the shooting down of Flight MH17. Even though they have not pushed the button themselves, there is suspicion that they have closely cooperated” in obtaining the missile launcher that shot down the jet, he said.

The prosecutor said that the Dutch authorities would formally ask Russia to issue a summons to those suspects, including Girkin, who are believed to be in Russia.

But it did not appear likely that Russia would cooperate. The Kremlin has denied any Russian involvement in the downing of the jet, and it has often criticized the Dutch-led investigation.

Whether they appear or not, the four individuals will stand trial next year in The Hague on March 9 for causing the crash and for murdering the 298 passengers and crew, Westerbeke said.

