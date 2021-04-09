On Friday, South Korea announced the ship, the MT Hankuk Chemi, had been freed, while MarineTraffic.com data showed the ship sailing away from the port of Bandar Abbas in the early hours of the morning.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, confirmed the ship and captain had been released “following the completion of the investigations about violations of this vessel and the requests from the owner of the ship and Korean government.”

Iran’s demand for access to its frozen funds are part of broader negotiations over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, and Iran, in retaliation, began increasing its uranium enrichment beyond permitted levels.

Iran and the U.S. began indirect talks in Vienna this week aimed at a difficult goal: agreeing on a road map that would lift U.S. sanctions that were imposed under Trump, and recommit Tehran to its agreements under the accord. The European-led diplomatic effort was set to continue in Vienna on Friday, featuring mediators shuttling between Iranian and American envoys.

Iran had in the past strongly hinted that access to its funds in South Korea might be the kind of goodwill gesture that would break the deadlock. The money would pass through Switzerland and be restricted to purchases of humanitarian goods such as medical devices, Iranian officials have said.

A South Korean Foreign Ministry official said Friday that “we firmly expressed our willpower to solve issues related to the frozen funds.” The official, who was not authorized to be named, said South Korea’s “efforts were communicated to Iran and could have positively influenced the final decision to release the seized vessel.”

On Thursday the United States said it was willing to lift sanctions on Iran that are “inconsistent” with its 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). It was not clear whether the Biden administration had authorized South Korea to release the Iranian funds. South Korean officials had previously said they would require U.S. agreement to unfreeze Iran’s assets.

“Iran started recognizing South Korea's efforts to solve the frozen funds issue after realizing that it involves not only South Korea’s power and efforts but also the JCPOA negotiations,” the South Korean official said. “The captain and the crew members are in good health and it is confirmed that the vessel including the cargo are in good conditions.”