On Friday, South Korea announced the ship, the MT Hankuk Chemi, had been released, while MarineTraffic.com data showed the ship sailing away from the port of Bandar Abbas in the early morning.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, confirmed the ship and captain had been released “following the completion of the investigations about violations of this vessel and the requests from the owner of the ship and Korean government.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Iran’s demand for access to its frozen funds are part of broader negotiations over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, and Iran, in retaliation, began increasing its uranium enrichment beyond permitted levels.

Iran and the U.S. began indirect talks in Vienna this week aimed at a difficult goal: agreeing on a road map that would lift U.S. sanctions that were imposed under Trump, and recommit Tehran to its agreements under the accord. For days, European diplomats have shuttled proposals between the two delegations, holed up in two separate luxury hotels on opposite sides of a tree-lined boulevard in the Austrian capital.

The European-led diplomatic effort was set to continue with more formal meetings in Vienna on Friday, in a negotiation process that is expected to stretch for weeks.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Participants will take stock of the discussions held at various levels this week, including the relevant expert groups, in the view of a possible return of the United States and to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all sides,” the European Union delegation said in a statement referring to the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

While both Tehran and Washington have voiced a desire to return to the deal, they have been at an impasse over who should act first. Iran had in the past strongly hinted that access to its funds in South Korea might be the kind of goodwill gesture that would break the deadlock. The money would pass through Switzerland and be restricted to purchases of humanitarian goods such as medical devices, Iranian officials have said.

A South Korean Foreign Ministry official said Friday that “we firmly expressed our willpower to solve issues related to the frozen funds.” The official, who was not authorized to be named, said South Korea’s “efforts were communicated to Iran and could have positively influenced the final decision to release the seized vessel.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday the United States said it was willing to lift sanctions on Iran that are “inconsistent” with its 2015 nuclear deal. Exactly which sanctions are lifted and which remain in place is expected to be a sticking point in negotiations.

Iran has stated it wants wide-ranging sanctions relief: an end to sanctions initially lifted under the accord but reimposed by Trump, as well as more than 1,500 new measures Trump levied as part of his “maximum pressure” after withdrawing from the deal.

It was not clear whether the Biden administration had authorized South Korea to release the Iranian funds. South Korean officials had previously said they would require U.S. agreement to unfreeze Iran’s assets.

Story continues below advertisement

“Iran started recognizing South Korea's efforts to solve the frozen funds issue after realizing that it involves not only South Korea’s power and efforts but also the JCPOA negotiations,” the South Korean official said. “The captain and the crew members are in good health and it is confirmed that the vessel including the cargo are in good conditions.”