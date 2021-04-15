Jalali said Iran will receive the vaccines by the end of the year.
Iran has struggled to stem the worst virus outbreak in the region, which has infected over 2 million people and killed nearly 65,700.
Iran in December began the human test phase of its homemade vaccine that is expected to distribute in spring. The country has also began working on a joint vaccine with Cuba. It is also planning to import some 17 million doses of vaccine from COVAX and millions from other countries.
