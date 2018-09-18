BERLIN — German news agency dpa reports that a court in the eastern city of Chemnitz has ordered the release of an Iraqi man detained over the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old German last month that sparked violent protests.

Dpa quoted the 22-year-old Iraqi man’s lawyer as saying the Chemnitz court had lifted the detention order against his client Tuesday.

The Iraqi, identified only as Yousif A., was arrested together with a 23-year-old Syrian on charges of manslaughter.

Thousands of people took to the streets in the wake of the killing, which authorities say occurred after a verbal altercation between two groups escalated in the early hours of Aug. 26.

The protests brought together neo-Nazis, members of the far-right Alternative for Germany party and other Germans angered about crimes committed by migrants.

