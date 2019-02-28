LONDON — Irish drivers have been warned they will need a special insurance document to cross the currently invisible border to Northern Ireland after next month if the U.K. leaves the European Union without a deal.

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland says it has issued insurance firms with 1 million application forms for the internationally recognized “Green Card” document.

Britain is due to leave the 28-nation Bloc on March 29 and so far Britain’s Parliament has rejected the government’s divorce deal, raising the chance of a chaotic “no deal” Brexit.

Governments in EU countries, as well as in Britain, have warned of potential disruption to trade and travel.

If there is a deal, there will be no change for citizens and businesses until at least the end of 2020.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.