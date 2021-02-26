Begum’s lawyers appealed,, saying her right to a fair hearing was harmed by the obstacles of pursuing her case from the camp. The U.K. Supreme Court disagreed, ruling Friday that the right to a fair hearing does not trump all other considerations, such as public safety.
“The appropriate response to the problem in the present case is for the deprivation hearing to be stayed - or postponed - until Ms. Begum is in a position to play an effective part in it without the safety of the public being compromised,’’ said Justice Robert Reed, the president of the Supreme Court. “That is not a perfect solution, as it is not known how long it may be before that is possible. But there is no perfect solution to a dilemma of the present kind.”
Javid argued that Begum was Bangladeshi by descent and could go there.
She challenged the decision, arguing she is not a citizen of another country and that Javid’s decision left her stateless.
The human rights group Liberty said the court’s ruling sets “an extremely dangerous precedent”.
“The right to a fair trial is not something democratic governments should take away on a whim, and nor is someone’s British citizenship,’’ said Rosie Brighouse, a lawyer with Liberty. “If a government is allowed to wield extreme powers like banishment without the basic safeguards of a fair tria,l it sets an extremely dangerous precedent.’’
