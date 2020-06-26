The incitement took place between April 9 and Dec. 11, 2018.
Abdullah, who was born in Iran but was living in the northern English city of Newcastle after receiving asylum, was arrested after a joint investigation by British and German police.
He pleaded guilty in March to inciting terrorism overseas and engaging in conduct in preparation to assist others to commit terrorist acts.
