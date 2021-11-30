His 30-year-old German wife, Jennifer Wenisch, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in relation to the killing last month in a separate trial.
German court convicts ISIS bride for ‘crimes against humanity’ in death of 5-year-old Yazidi ‘slave’
According to the indictment, Jumailly joined the Islamic State sometime before March 2013. He and his wife were accused by prosecutors of purchasing the child, Reda, and her mother as “slaves” when they lived in the Islamic State-occupied city of Fallujah in 2015. Both Reda and her mother were subjected to violent beatings and other abuse by Jumailly.
The child’s mother, who was represented by well known rights advocate Amal Clooney, gave evidence in both trials. She described how Jumailly cuffed her daughter to a window grill outside the home as punishment after she wet her mattress, where she then died of thirst in the heat.
The landmark ruling gives a small glimpse of accountability in relation to Islamic State’s attempts to wipe out and enslave Iraq’s Yazidis after they took over vast swaths of the country in 2014. As the militants swept through villages around the Yazidi ancestral home of Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq, they slaughtered men and dumped them in mass graves and rounded up women and children to be bought and sold as slaves.
In May, the United Nations said it had found “clear and convincing” evidence that the Islamic State group had committed genocide against the Yazidi minority. Women were subjected to serial rape and other forms of “unendurable sexual violence,” it said.
“This is the moment Yazidis have been waiting for,” said Clooney. “To finally hear a judge, after 7 years, declare that what they suffered was genocide. To watch a man face justice for killing a Yazidi girl — because she was Yazidi.”
She said she had been in awe of her client’s courage.
The prosecution used the principle of “universal jurisdiction” which allows for the pursuit of crimes committed overseas when charges are deemed sufficiently grave. Germany has become a hub for such prosecutions, with more than a million refugees who arrived during 2015 bringing witnesses, victims and perpetrators to the country.
In addition to Jumailly and Wenisch, German courts have convicted three other former Islamic State members of aiding and abetting crimes against humanity against Yazidis.
Kate Brady in Berlin contributed to this report.
