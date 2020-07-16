He argued that she was Bangladeshi by descent and could go there.
She challenged the decision, arguing she is not the citizen of another country and that Javid’s decision left her stateless.
“Ms Begum is not afraid of facing British justice, she welcomes it,’’ her lawyer, Daniel Furner, said in a statement after the ruling. “But the stripping of her citizenship without a chance to clear her name is not justice — it is the opposite.”
