ISTANBUL — Opposition Turkish politician Ekrem Imamoglu is formally taking office as mayor of Istanbul, four days after he won a repeat election in the city.

The Republican People’s Party’s Imamoglu on Thursday received a certificate confirming his mandate to rule over Turkey’s largest city and commercial hub for the next five years. He is scheduled to attend a ceremony during which Istanbul’s governor — the interim mayor — will hand over the city hall.

Imamoglu won the initial March 31 mayoral election by a narrow margin, but Turkey’s electoral body annulled his win after he served 18 days and ordered an election rerun.

In Sunday’s repeat election, he won with 54.21% of the vote, beating the ruling Justice and Development Party’s Binali Yildirim by more than 806,000 votes.

