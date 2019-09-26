The ruling late Wednesday is the latest development in the heavily Roman Catholic nation’s long-running debate over end-of-life issues. The constitutional court in Rome ruled in the case of a defendant who brought a friend, a well-known Italian DJ who was left quadriplegic by an accident, to Switzerland to die in an assisted suicide clinic.
Russo said “such a strong ruling” should not precede action by the parliament.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.