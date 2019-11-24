RAI state radio and the ANSA news agency, reporting from the Italian island, said seven bodies were carried ashore, including the body of a woman.

Authorities said 149 migrants were rescued after the boat overturned. Survivors told authorities that 169 had been originally aboard.

The coast guard said a private citizen alerted it on Saturday that a boat was foundering. The vessel, tossed by three-meter-(10-feet)-high waves, then overturned.

Migrants set out on unseaworthy boats launched by Libya-based human traffickers.

