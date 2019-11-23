The coast guard said no bodies were sighted and gave no indication if anyone was missing. But Italian state TV said two people were possibly missing.
A coast guard helicopter and airplane were among aircraft deployed for the rescue. Those rescued were taken to Lampedusa’s port.
Risking their lives, migrants set out in unseaworthy boats launched by Libya-based human traffickers.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
