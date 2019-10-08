ROME — Italy’s parliament has approved to cut the number of lawmakers, an overhaul that has been advocated by the anti-establishment 5-Star movement.

The reform — approved Tuesday by 553 votes to 14 — will cut the total number of lawmakers by almost a third, from 945 to 600. It was a flagship measure promised by the anti-establishment 5-Stars, which in August forged an uneasy ruling coalition with the country’s centre-left Democrats.

The 5-Stars have always pledged to tackle wasteful spending and say the cut will deliver savings of 300,000 euros ($330,000) a day.

Italy has the second-highest number of lawmakers in Europe after the U.K., with 630 elected lawmakers in the lower house and 315 in the Senate.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.