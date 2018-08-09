MILAN — Police in Tuscany say that a pair of 13-year-olds have admitted responsibility for shooting blanks at a Gambian immigrant and hurling offenses his way.

The news agency ANSA reported Thursday that the minors admitted their role in the Aug. 2 attack in Pistoia, but said they were fooling around and denied any sort of racial motivation.

Despite their statements, deputy police chief Gianpaolo Patruno told Sky TG24 police and the juvenile courts were verifying whether the attack was motivated by racial hatred.

It is one of a series of attacks on migrants since Italy’s anti-migrant government took power that are being investigated as possible acts of racism.

According to ANSA, investigators focused on the youths after surveillance video showed a group in the area of the attack.

